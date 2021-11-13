Who is the profitable deal in terms of price, mileage, features and design, know here

If you want to buy a stylish car with mileage in a low budget, then here you can know who is a better option in Maruti Celerio vs Renault KWID.

The highest demand in the country is for those cars in the hatchback segment, which claim long mileage in a low budget, but now in this segment, cars with attractive designs and features are also available in this segment with long mileage at a low price.

If you also want to buy a mileage car with an attractive design and features, then know here the complete details of two selected cars of the country.

In this comparison, today we have Maruti Celerio and Renault Kwid in which you will know about the price, features and specifications of both of them so that you can choose the right option in your budget.

Maruti Celerio: Maruti Celerio is the best selling car in its company after Alto which has been launched with four trims while upgrading the company.

Maruti has given the next generation K10 engine in this car which is a 1.0 liter capacity petrol engine, this K10 engine generates maximum power of 66 hp and peak torque of 89 Nm, with the option of 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox. Is.

Regarding the mileage of Maruti Celerio, the company claims that this hatchback gives a mileage of 26.68 km, which is more than all the cars in this segment.

Talking about the features, this new Celerio has a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio display with Android Auto Connect and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Apart from this, more than 12 safety features have also been provided with cruise control, hill hold assist, push button start-stop, dual AC vents, ABS, EBD.

The starting price of Maruti Celerio is Rs 4.99 Lakh which goes up to Rs 6.94 Lakh in the top model.

Renault Kwid: Renault Kwid is a stylish and most affordable hatchback of its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants.

Renault has given the option of two petrol engines in this car, in which the first engine is 799 cc and the second engine is 999 cc.

Talking about its first engine, this 799 cc engine is a 0.8 liter petrol engine that generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of Renault Kwid, it has an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto Connect and Apple CarPlay.

Along with this, features like manual AC, keyless entry, reverse parking sensor with camera, ABS, EBD, dual airbags on the front seat have also been provided.

Regarding mileage, Renault claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.3 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 4.11 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.59 lakh in the top model.