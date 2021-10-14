Who is the stylish scooter with mileage of 60 kmpl in low price, know here

If you want to buy a mileage scooter of 125 cc segment, then you can know between Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 which will be the best option for you.

In this festive season, if you want to buy a low budget mileage 125cc scooter for yourself but have not yet been able to choose any scooter from the options available in the market.

So know here the complete details of the top 2 125 cc scooters of the country which can not only fit in your budget but are also strong in mileage and style.

Here we have selected Hero Destini 125 and Honda Activa 125 scooters for comparison. In which we are telling the complete details of mileage, features, specification and price of these two so that you can choose the right option.

Hero Destini 125: Hero Destini is the best selling scooter of its company in its 125 cc segment which is preferred for mileage and style. The company has launched four variants of this scooter in the market.

Hero Destini is powered by a single cylinder 124.6 cc engine which is based on fuel injection air cooled technology. This engine can generate 9.1 PS of power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given drum brakes in both its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given. Regarding the mileage of Hero Destini, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 60 kmpl.

This mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the scooter is Rs 70,400 which goes up to Rs 75,900 in the top model.

Honda Activa 125: Honda Activa 125 is not only its company but also the best selling scooter in the country. Which the company has launched in 3 variants.

This scooter has a single cylinder of 124 cc which is based on fuel injected technology. This engine can generate 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

The combination of disc brake in the front wheel of the scooter and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. It has been provided with tubeless tires. Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter.

This mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the scooter is Rs 72,637 which goes up to Rs 79,760 in the top model.