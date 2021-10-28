Who is the SUV with premium features and design in a low budget, know here

Know who is better Kia Seltos or Maruti Suzuki S Cross in these two mid-range SUVs, know full details of price and features here.

In the car sector, the demand for cars that has increased rapidly in recent times is the mid-size SUV segment, which has SUVs to suit every budget and need.

If you also want to take a mid-size SUV that comes with premium features in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of two popular cars of this segment.

In which today we have Maruti Suzuki a cross and Kia Seltos mid size SUV for comparison, in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two cars.

Maruti SCross: Maruti S-Cross is the popular car of its company, which the company has launched in the market with four variants. Talking about the engine and power of this car, it has a 1.5 liter capacity engine with mild hybrid technology.

This engine generates 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will connect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, features like rain sensing wipers, cruise control, LED projector headlamps, dual airbags on the front seat, ABS, EBD have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, it is claimed that this S-Cross gives a mileage of 18.55 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 8.59 lakh, which goes up to Rs 12.56 lakh on going to the top model.

Kia Seltos: The Kia Seltos is a premium mid-size SUV from its company, which has been launched with two variants and seven sub-variants.

In this car, the company has given a 1497 cc engine, which has three options, in which the first 1.5 liter petrol, the second 1.4 liter turbocharged petrol and the third 1.5 liter diesel engine.

Talking about the engine before this, this 1.5 liter petrol engine generates power of 115 PS and peak torque of 144 Nm with 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter, CVT, 7 speed DCT in addition to 6 speed IMT gearbox. .

Talking about the features of Kia Seltos, it has a premium feature of sunroof with which a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been given.

Talking about other features, features like 360 ​​degree camera, Boss sound system, head up display, rear parking sensors, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, air pure fire, and rear AC vents have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.8 kilometers per liter, the starting price of this car is Rs 9.95 lakh, which becomes Rs 18.10 lakh in the top model.