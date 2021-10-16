Who is the SUV with premium features in the budget of 10 lakhs, know full details here

Want to buy a premium SUV in the budget of 10 lakhs, then know here which can be the best option for you in Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq.

SUV cars are very much liked after mileage cars in the car sector of the country. In which SUVs of major companies like Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata remain in high demand.

If you are planning to buy an SUV this festive season, then here you can know the complete details of those two cars which come in the budget of 10 lakhs.

In this we have selected Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kushak SUVs. In which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to features and mileage to specification.

Hyundai Creta: Hyundai Creta is a stylish mid size SUV which is also the best selling of its company. Hyundai has launched it in six variants.

The engine of 1497 cc has been given in Hyundai Creta, which has been given in three variants. Talking about its first variant, it is a naturally aspirated petrol engine with a capacity of 1.5 liters.

This engine can generate 155 PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. This engine is given with 6 speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 10.25-inch infotainment system with a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster.

Along with this, features like panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated front seat and power adjustable driver seat have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of Creta, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 16.19 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 10.16 lakhs, which goes up to Rs 17.87 lakhs in the top model.

Skoda Kushaq: The company has recently launched Skoda Kushak in the Indian market. In which the company has launched its three variants in the market.

In this car, the company has given two engine options in which the first engine is 1.0 liter capacity turbo petrol engine and its second engine is 1.5 liter capacity turbo petrol engine.

Both these engines are mated to a 6-speed torque converter and 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. Talking about the features of this car, it has a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Apart from this, features like sunroof, ventilated seats, connected car technology, ambient lighting and cruise control are available. Regarding the mileage of this SUV, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 17.95 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 10.49 lakh, which goes up to 17.59 lakh in the top model.