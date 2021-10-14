Who is the SUV with premium features in the mid range, know here

If you want to buy an SUV with premium features in the budget of Rs 10 lakh, then know here who is the better option in this budget in Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta.

The demand for seven compact SUVs of SUV cars in the country’s car sector has increased significantly, in view of which all the car manufacturers have launched their cars in this segment.

If you also want to buy a compact SUV coming in the mid-range which has more premium features and style at the least price.

So here we are telling about the top 2 compact SUVs in the country, in which we have Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta for comparison. In comparing these two, you will be able to know the complete details of both of them from price to features and mileage to specification.

Kia Seltos: Kia Seltos is the car of its company which has become the third best-selling car in the country in the month of September. The company has launched it in two variants.

In this car, the company has given an engine of 1497 cc which is available in three variants. Talking about the first engine of this car, it is a 1.5 liter capacity petrol engine.

This engine generates power of 115 PS and peak torque of 144 Nm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has been given a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with features like 360-degree camera, head-up display, power-adjustable driver seat, front and rear parking sensors.

Apart from this, more than 30 premium features have been given apart from Boss sound system, automatic climate control, air purifier and rear AC vents.

Regarding the mileage of this car, Kia claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.8 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 9.95 lakh, which is Rs 18.10 lakh in the top model.

Hyundai Creta: Hyundai Creta is the best compact SUV of its company, which has been included in the top 10 best selling cars of September. The company has launched this SUV in the market with six variants.

(read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Powerful Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

In Hyundai Creta, the company has given an engine of 1497 cc, whose three variants are present in the market. Talking about the first engine, this engine is a naturally aspirated petrol engine with a capacity of 1.5 liters.

(read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

This engine generates 155 PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features given in Hyundai Creta, it has been given a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, apart from this features like panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, car connected technology, ventilated seats have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Hyundai Creta, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 16.8 kmpl. The starting price of this Creta is Rs 10.16 lakh which goes up to Rs 17.87 lakh in the top model.