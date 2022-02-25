World

Who is Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

14 seconds ago
Who is Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to stay in Kiev, even as Russian troops enter the capital.

“They want to destroy the country politically, they want to overthrow the president,” Zelensky said Friday morning, adding that he was “the number one target” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nevertheless, he promised that Ukraine would defend itself. “We are not afraid of anything,” he said.

But who is the leader of the country? A 44-year-old political newcomer? A comedian-TV star? A wartime president?

In this handout photo taken from a video provided by the Presidential Press Office of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation in Kiev, Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

Before he was elected in 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky actually played the role of president on a Ukrainian TV show called “Servants of the People” where he played the role of a high school teacher who wakes up one morning to find out that he was elected president after a landslide. According to ABC News, a social media video made by him condemning corruption has gone viral.

The show was so popular that his comedy group Quarter 95 started a real political party called “Servants of the People”.

In his original campaign, Zelensky ended the war against corruption and with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Leaning heavily on social media, he won a landslide and was inaugurated in May 2019.

Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky smiles after the second round of presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

(Photo by Daniel Shamkin / Nurfour via Getty Images)

Soon, he was involved in an investigation by then-President Trump, who was accused of withholding military funds from Ukraine on the condition that his government would soon investigate his rival Joe Biden for his dealings in Ukraine. Trump was convicted and later acquitted.

According to ABC, Zelensky was also pressured last year to take a tougher stance against pro-Putin groups in Ukraine, a move that coincides with the formation of a Russian military.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes a selfie at his party's first congress, the Servant of the People, in Kiev's Botanical Gardens, Ukraine, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

(AP Photo / Zoya Shoe, File)

Zelensky was killed by Jews and members of his family in the Holocaust, which Putin claimed this week that Russian troops were trying to “undo” Ukraine – a reference no doubt echoed with the Russians during World War II – even more bizarre.

Zelensky married screenwriter and architect Olena Zelenska in 2003 and they have a son and a daughter. Zelensky said his family is in an unknown location in Ukraine.

Zelensky gave a defendant update of the situation on Friday morning.

“The fighting continues,” he said. “Russia expects us to be tired, but we are not tired.”

