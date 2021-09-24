Who is Umar Riaz: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Learn all about Umar Riaz- Who is Umar Riaz: Asim’s brother Umar Riaz is a surgeon, what will be the winner of BB15?

‘Bigg Boss 15’ has been launched on October 2. The names of 5 contestants who appeared in Salman Khan’s show have come to the fore. The names are Pratik Sahajpal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Donal Bisht. Currently the contestant among these 5 contestants is Umar Riaz.

Umar Riaz is the brother of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Asim Riaz. During ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Umar Riaz had caused a lot of commotion and he even came to Bigg Boss’s house to support his brother Asim. Who is Umar Riaz and what does he do, here is all the information related to him.



Surgeon by profession, born in Jammu and Kashmir

Umar Riaz is a surgeon by profession. He was born in Kashmir. Umar wanted to be a doctor from an early age. Like Bhau Asim, he has a lot of fans on social media.

Will the experience of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ work?

Umar Riaz came into the limelight to support Asim during the Family Week of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. At the same time, after staying at home, Umar Riaz got to know Bigg Boss better. Besides, he has also learned a lot from Asim Riaz’s ‘Bigg Boss’ journey. In such a situation, the experience of that time can now come in handy for Umar Riaz.

Fitness conscious Omar Riaz

Omar Riaz is also very conscious about his fitness and takes full care of everything from exercise to diet.



MBBS degree, starting from junior doctor

According to information received, Umar Riaz completed his education from a government medical college after graduating from Delhi Public School in Jammu. He graduated with an MBBS degree in 2018, after which he started as a junior doctor.



Model and actor

Umar Riaz is also a model and actor. He has also appeared in a few music videos recently.



Dating a TV actress?

Umar Riaz is very secretive about his personal life, but according to Jagran TV, he is dating a TV actress named Sonal. However, nothing can be confirmed about this.