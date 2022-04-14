Who is Umran Malik created sensation in IPL 2022 with speed started bowling with leather ball only five years ago

In the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year, Matthew Wade hit a bowler like Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi for three consecutive sixes to take Australia to the final. Now in IPL 2022, this left-handed batsman looked helpless in front of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik’s balls. When the ball hit the pad and he became lbw, he did not know.

The 22-year-old right-arm fast bowler, who hails from Kashmir, has created a sensation with his speed. He is consistently bowling at a speed of 150 kmph. In matches against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Hyderabad, he dominated due to his speed. The bowler, who started bowling with leather ball just five years old, started with a bouncer on his first ball in the match. Hardik Pandya tried to play a pull shot, but the ball hit his helmet directly.

There is a competition between New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson and Malik to bowl the fast ball. In this match both were face to face and Umran bowled the fastest ball. He threw the ball at a speed of 153.3 kilometers per hour at the fastest. Apart from this, he also bowled at the speed of 151.2, 150.1, 149.9, 149.3. Slowly his line and length is also getting better. Malik was a nets bowler for Hyderabad in IPL 2021 and replaced Natarajan, who was ruled out due to Kovid. He bowled the second fastest delivery of the season. Against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the ball was bowled at a speed of 152.95 kilometers per hour. Virat Kohli also praised him then.

country’s son Umran comes from a very poor family. His father Abdul Rashid earns a living by selling fruits. Even though the situation at home has improved, he still sells fruits at Shaheedi Chowk in Gujjar Nagar, Jammu. He is happy with the success of his son. He said, “Now it has changed from Abdul Rashid shop to Umran’s father’s shop. With the help of this shop, I was able to feed my family. Yes, my son has become a well-known name across the country, but that doesn’t mean I will stop working.” Rashid feels that Umran is no longer his only son and he has become the favorite of the entire country. He said, “He is now a son of India. If Allah so desires, the name of India will be illuminated. In the month of Ramzan, he is offering Namaz 10 times a day for his son.

Bowling with leather ball started five years ago- According to Malik’s coach Randhir Singh Manhas, the fast bowler started bowling with the leather ball just five years ago. It is a big deal to bowl at 150 kmph in such a short time. Manhas is the coach of Maulana Azad Cricket Stadium in Jammu. Till 2017 Umran did not know anything about professional cricket. Abdul Samad, who played for Hyderabad in IPL, is his friend and he was the one who got Manhas to meet Umran.

affected the night Umran went for the Under-19 trials in Jammu on borrowed spike-shoes and was selected for the team. He got to play only one match in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and that too was washed away by rain. The following year, Malik was not selected in the U-23 Trials. Former India wicketkeeper and Assam coach Ajay Ratra calls for some net bowlers during the match between Jammu and Kashmir and Assam at the Gandhi Memorial Science College ground in Jammu during the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy season. Umran Malik was among them. He bowled four balls and was stopped from bowling. Ratra was very impressed with him and he was afraid that his top-order batsman might get injured.