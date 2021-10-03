Who is Union Minister Ajay Mishra Tenny Latest News Hindi and Updates: Find out who is Lakhimpur MP and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Tenny Latest News

Highlights In Lakhimpur-Kheri, a riot broke out after the incident of throwing stones at farmers

4 farmers were killed in the accident, 3 BJP workers and 1 driver were killed in the violence

Kheri MP Ajay Mishra came to prominence after winning the 2012 assembly elections

Interest in wrestling and wrestling has been generated, riots were held in the village on Sunday

Lakhimpur-Kheri

The incident of arson on protesting farmers in Lakhimpur-Kheri in Uttar Pradesh has sparked political agitation. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had a pre-arranged function at Banbirpur, the hometown of Kheri MP and Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni. Some farmers were standing in the way of the Deputy Chief Minister with black flags when a black jeep hit some farmers. Eight people have been confirmed dead so far in the accident. It includes four protesters, three BJP leaders and a driver. Meanwhile, MP Ajay Mishra Teni’s nearly 20-day-old video is going viral.

‘Get well or you’ll get better, it’ll only take a couple of minutes’

Addressing a rally in the video, Ajay Mishra said, “You are also a farmer, why didn’t you join the movement … If I had come down, they would not have found a way to escape. If 10-15 people working behind them made a noise here, the movement would have spread across the country. Why aren’t ten-eleven months gone? I want to tell such people, get well… otherwise face it and we will correct you, it will only take a couple of minutes… I am not just a minister or just an MP or MLA. Those who are before becoming MLAs or ministers should know that I am not running away from any challenge … ‘

Why the MP said-I am not just a minister or an MP-MLA

It is being said that this speech has been the cause of protest of the MPs in the district for the last few days. His speech was also protested on Sunday. In such a scenario, the question arises as to why MP Ajay Mishra Teni said in his video, “I am not just a minister or just an MP or MLA …”? Who is Ajay Mishra and what was his career like before he became MLA in 2012?

He started his political career by winning the 2012 assembly elections

Ajay Mishra Teni is a farmer and trader by profession. He was elected from Lakhimpur-Kheri Nighasan constituency in the 2012 assembly elections. In 2014, the BJP expressed confidence in him and gave him a ticket from the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated BSP’s Arvind Giri by about 1 lakh 10 thousand votes. She continued her excellent performance in the 2019 elections as well, defeating Samajwadi Party’s East Verma by a record 2.5 lakh votes. He was sworn in as Minister of State in the recent cabinet expansion of the Modi government and was given the charge of Union Home Minister.



He also wrestled before becoming an MLA … In 2004, he was acquitted of the murder case

Before becoming an MLA in 2012, Ajay Mishra was also a lawyer, but his main occupation was agriculture and other occupations. Ajay Mishra Teni’s image was that of a domineering and Bahubali leader in the region. There is also a big reason behind his image that he has always loved wrestling and he also wrestled in the early days. He was also charged with murder in 2000, but was acquitted by a local court in 2004.



A riot was also organized in his village on Sunday, with Keshav Maurya as the chief guest

Also on Sunday, a riot competition was organized in his village Banbirpur. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was visiting Lakhimpur, was invited as the chief guest at the event. Upon hearing the news of the arrival of the Deputy Chief Minister, farmers from the adjoining tehsils and districts gathered at the Tikunia-Banbirpur turn. He was preparing to protest in front of the Deputy Chief Minister’s convoy and show black flags. However, at the same time, two SUVs of BJP leaders went ahead and ran over the protesting farmers.