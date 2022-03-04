Entertainment

Who is Vijay Barse? Amitabh Bachchan played his character in Jhund! Who is Vijay Burse?

Who is Vijay Barse? Amitabh Bachchan played his character in Jhund!
Who is Vijay Barse? Amitabh Bachchan played his character in Jhund! Who is Vijay Burse?

Who is Vijay Barse? Amitabh Bachchan played his character in Jhund! Who is Vijay Burse?

After this those children were seen playing football with their group. Those children were previously involved in many evils, but as soon as Vijay raised them in the playground, they got away from all those evils. He thought, he can actively contribute in building the future of the nation.

Vijay said that, “I realized that these kids were away from bad habits as long as they were playing on the field. What more can a teacher give?” He used this statement in Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate.

Thus began the journey of slum football in 2002, which eventually became famous as slum soccer. When his colleague asked why he named the league Zopadpatti Football, Vijay shared in his TEDx talk..

“I knew all the players came from slum/slum dwellings, and I only have to work for them so I should continue with the name.”

This slum league became so famous that players and coaches from all over the country wanted to join it but no one was going to produce it. This information was received by the son of Vijay Burse, who lived in America at that time.

He came back to help his father. In this way Vijay Burse had turned the kids living in those slums into brilliant players. He is known as an excellent teacher.

