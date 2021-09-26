Who is Yogi News Minister: Jitin Prasad, Sanjay Nishad, Chhatrapal Prajapati and Baby Rani Maurya

Highlights Sanjay Nishad will get a seat in the cabinet from Jitin Prasad

The swearing-in ceremony may be held at Raj Bhavan in the evening

The list will be finalized after an important meeting between the Yogi and the Governor

Why are the names of BJP cabinet ministers special for the party?

Lucknow

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, discussions have once again heated up over the expansion of the Yogi government’s cabinet. The Yogi cabinet is said to include 5-6 new faces. There is also talk of making Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad a minister by making him an MLC.

Among the new ministers may be Sanjay Nishad, special Jitin Prasad from the Gandhi family, who has recently joined the BJP from the Congress, former Uttarakhand Governor Bebirani Maurya, JPS Rathore. The names of Paltu Ram, Sanjay Gaur, Sangeeta Bind, Dinesh Khatik, Dharmaveer Prajapati and Chhatrapal Gangwar are also being discussed.



Who is Jitin Prasad

Jitin Prasad, once considered a close leader of Rahul Gandhi, turned to the BJP in the past. Now there is talk of giving him a place in the yogi’s cabinet. Jitin Prasad is originally from Shahjahanpur. Jitin’s father Jitendra Prasad was a senior Congress leader and was a four-time MP from Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Jitendra Prasad held many important posts in the party. His last election was in 1999. The following year, he revolted against the party leadership. Jitendra Prasad continued to oppose Sonia Gandhi becoming the party president. Jitendra Prasad was much older than Sonia Gandhi in the party as an activist. He contested against Sonia Gandhi for the Congress presidency, but lost. He died a few months later, in January 2001.

About Sanjay Nishad

Sanjay Nishad The Nishad community has a large population in eastern Uttar Pradesh on the banks of the Ganges. Founded in the year 2016, the Nishad Party is considered to have a good influence, especially among the Nishad, Kewat, Mallah, Beldar and Bandh brothers. In 16 districts including Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Jaunpur, Sant Kabirnagar, Ballia, Bhadohi and Varanasi, the votes of the Nishad community can play a big role in victory or defeat. Sanjay Nishad claims that Nishad has the power to win or lose votes in more than 100 assembly seats in the state.

While defeating the BJP in place of Yogi Adityanath, Sanjay suddenly came to light. He founded the Nishad Party in 2013. Prior to that, he was running an electro homeopathy clinic on Geeta Vatika Road in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He initially worked for the recognition of electro homeopathy. In 2002, he founded the Purvanchal Medical Electro Homeopathy Association. He also took his demand to the Supreme Court.

Baby Queen Maurya role

Baby Rani Maurya had recently resigned as the Governor of Uttarakhand. After this resignation, the discussion that he will contest the UP Assembly elections intensified. Beni Rani Maurya was the first woman mayor of Agra from 1995 to 2000. She was also a member of the National Commission for Women in 2002. Maurya was born on August 15, 1956. In 1997, Maurya was appointed as the office bearer of the Scheduled Castes (SC) branch of the BJP. BJP contested the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Etmadpur constituency. However, she lost the election to Narayan Singh Suman of the Bahujan Samaj Party. In July 2018, he was made a member of the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

Who are JPS Rathore?

JPS Rathore, a resident of Saharanpur, is currently the chairman of the Pollution Control Board. He is a BTech and MTech from IIT BHU. In 1996, he was also the president of the BHU student body. He is also the state general secretary of Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Dinesh Khatik will reach Meerut

Dinesh Khatik is the MLA from Hastinapur in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Dinesh Khatik, 47, is a resident of Phalawada town in Mawana police station area. He contested the elections for the first time in 2017 on a BJP ticket. He defeated BSP candidate Yogesh Verma and gave victory to BJP. Dinesh has also remained a Sangh worker. His father also belonged to the Sangh. Dinesh’s brother Nitin remains a member of the district panchayat. Dinesh’s family lives in Ganganagar, Meerut.

MLC done, now Dharmaveer Prajapati will be the Minister

Dharmaveer Prajapati is a resident of Agra. He and his family are connected to the team. He himself has been a volunteer for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He joined the BJP from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. In 2002, for the first time, the BJP gave him the responsibility, making him the state general secretary in the backward class. He was also the Union Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice. In January 2019, he was made president of the Mati Kala Mandal. He was earlier made MLC by BJP.

Chhatrapal won by only 18 votes

Chhatrapal Gangwar, 65, was born on January 20, 1956. Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar is the MLA of Baheri Assembly. In 2017, he defeated Atur Rehman of the Samajwadi Party. He got 58,172 votes, while Atur Rahman got 48,154 votes. He had earlier won the 2012 elections by a margin of 18 votes. Originally born in Dankhoda village of Bareilly, Chhatrapal belongs to a farming family. He did his B.Ed from Rohilkhand University, Bareilly in 1977. He completed his post-graduate studies at the University of Bareilly in 1979 and later joined the BJP.