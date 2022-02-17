Health

WHO reports new COVID-19 cases drop by 19% globally

WHO reports new COVID-19 cases drop by 19% globally
WHO reports new COVID-19 cases drop by 19% globally

WHO reports new COVID-19 cases drop by 19% globally

According to the World Health Organization, the number of new coronavirus cases worldwide dropped 19% last week while the death toll remained stable.

Who warned of an increase in Covid-19 in Eastern Europe

The UN health agency said in its weekly report on the epidemic late Tuesday that more than 16 million new COVID-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths had been reported worldwide in the past week.

The western Pacific is the only region with a new weekly increase of about 19%, while Southeast Asia is down about 37%, the biggest drop in the world. The death toll in the Middle East has risen to 38% and in the western Pacific Ocean to about one-third.

A nurse cares for a patient with severe COVID-19 in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Fulda Hospital in Germany on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

A nurse cares for a patient with severe COVID-19 in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Fulda Hospital in Germany on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
(DPA via Boris Roessler / AP)

New COVID-19 cases are most common in Russia. Cases have doubled in recent weeks there and elsewhere in Eastern Europe, largely driven by an increase in infectious omikron variants.

The WHO says all other coronavirus variants, including alpha, beta and delta, continue to decline worldwide as Omicron crowds them. Of the more than 400,000 COVID-19 virus sequences uploaded to the world’s largest virus database last week, more than 98% contained Omicron.

Infants vaccinated against maternal covid during pregnancy may reduce the risk of hospitalization with COVID-19

The WHO says the BA.2 version of Omicron is “growing” and is gaining ground in South Africa, Denmark, the United Kingdom and other countries.

READ Also  Foods That May Lead to a Healthier Gut and Better Health

Health officials, however, noted that Omicron did not significantly increase hospital admissions and mortality rates in countries with mild disease causes and higher vaccination rates than previous COVID-19 variants, even with the spread of Omicron.

The WHO’s director for Africa, Dr Matsidiso Moeti, said last week that there was “light at the end of the tunnel” for the continent and that despite low vaccination rates, Africa was recovering from the acute epidemic of COVID-19.

This optimism is sharply contradicted by the warnings of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanam Ghebreissus, who has repeatedly said that the epidemic is not over and that it is too early to think that the end of the world is imminent.

