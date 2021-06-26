WHO Says After Taking Vaccination Also We Should Careful From Covid 19

WHO said, to prevent the spread of infectious delta variants, following social distancing, wearing masks and other safety measures should not be skipped.

Geneva. The delta variant of Corona is spreading all over the world. For this reason, now the World Health Organization (WHO) has appealed that people who have taken both doses of the vaccine should not stop wearing masks.

This warning is mostly for those countries where vaccination is happening very fast. People have stopped wearing masks after vaccination in many places in America and Britain. In such a situation, the delta variant can spread rapidly in these countries.

Be careful even after taking both doses

According to the WHO, following social distancing, wearing masks and other safety measures should not be skipped to prevent the spread of the dangerous and more infectious delta variants. According to WHO official Mariangela Simao, people should not feel safe just because they have taken both doses. They still need to protect themselves from the virus.

Must wear a mask continuously

According to media reports, after a press briefing at the WHO headquarters, Simao said, ‘Vaccine alone will not prevent community transmission. People will have to wear masks continuously, it will be necessary to stay in ventilated places. Hands have to be kept clean while avoiding crowds. This is especially important after you have taken both doses of the vaccine.

The WHO says that the safety of those vaccinated will have to be maintained because highly infectious variants like Delta are spreading in many countries and many parts of the world are yet to be vaccinated. The Delta variant was first found in India. According to the World Health Organization, it has spread to about 85 countries so far.