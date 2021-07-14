Who Says Coronavirus Increased Globally, India Found More Cases

After nine weeks, corona cases increased again in the world. During this time there were more than 55 thousand deaths worldwide. This is three percent more than last week.

New Delhi. Coronavirus has started scaring once again. According to the WHO’s weekly report, this week new cases of corona have increased again worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, the maximum number of cases have been found in Brazil and India.

Corona infection has started gaining momentum again. According to the weekly report, there was a decrease in new cases in the last 9 weeks, but suddenly the number of new cases has increased once again last week. According to the report, more than 3 million cases have been reported worldwide within a week.

Data kept between July 5 and July 11

The WHO released the weekly report of the corona virus on Tuesday. In this, the data was kept between July 5 and July 11. According to WHO, more than 3 million new cases were found worldwide during this period, which is 11 percent more than last week. Not only this, there were more than 55 thousand deaths worldwide during this period. This is three percent more than last week.

Over 2.91 lakh cases in India

The WHO report found that between July 5 and July 11, the highest number of coronavirus cases were reported in India after Brazil. 3.33 lakh new cases were reported in Brazil. At the same time, more than 2.91 lakh cases were found in India.

However, the news of relief for India is that the new cases were seven percent less than the previous week. After this, Indonesia was at number three, where more than 2.43 lakh cases were found. These figures were 44 percent more than the previous week. The UK was at number four with 2.10 lakh cases and Colombia at number five with 1.74 lakh cases.