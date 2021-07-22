Who Says Covid 19 Delta Variant To Dominate Within Months

According to the new information of WHO, the alpha variant of Corona has so far spread in 180 countries of the world, beta variant in about 130 countries and gamma in about 78 countries.

New Delhi. In view of the danger of increasing delta variants all over the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) says that it can prove to be fatal in the coming few months. Significantly, the first case of the Delta variant was first reported in India. Since then, it has spread to about 124 countries in the world.

More than 1700 cases were reported

This variant is said to be responsible for about 80 percent of cases reported in the US. The same is true of many other European countries including Britain. Its cases are increasing in South Korea. There, more than 1700 cases were reported in a single day i.e. on Tuesday. On Wednesday, more than 1800 cases have been reported. Similarly, there has been a record jump in new cases in Iran as well.

Delta variant cases also reported in 13 other countries

According to the World Health Organization, cases of the delta variant have also been reported in 13 other countries in a week. Cases are increasing in many big countries for three consecutive weeks. This possibility cannot be ruled out in the updates of the epidemic from the organization. In the coming time, some other variants of corona virus have also come to the fore.

Listed in Variant of Concern

Significantly, the World Health Organization has listed Alpha, whose first case was reported in Britain, Beta whose first case was reported in South Africa and Gamma variant, whose first case was reported in Brazil, in the list of Variants of Concern. WHO has updated that alpha has so far spread in 180 countries, beta variant in about 130 countries and gamma in about 78 countries.