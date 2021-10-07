WHO says North Korea accepting medical supplies

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that it has resumed shipments of medical supplies to North Korea to help with its COVID-19 response, a relaxation of closed border policies implemented by Pyongyang at the start of the pandemic. indicates.

The agency said shipments of medical supplies, along with international supplies destined for North Korea, were destined for North Korea after Pyongyang sealed the country’s borders in January 2020, when COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency of international concern. was trapped in.

North Korea’s public health ministry told the agency several months ago that it would allow stranded supplies to be transported through the northern Chinese port of Dalian, WHO spokesman Tariq Jasarevic said in an emailed statement.

As a result, the agency had sent some medical supplies and equipment to the North Korean port of Nampo, he said.