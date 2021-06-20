Who Should Kim Kardashian Date Next? Rapper Drake Gets 38 Percent Vote – 38 percent in the poll said – Kim Kardashian should date rapper Drake after divorce

Mumbai. Hollywood’s hottest and famous couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have parted ways. In such a situation, fans have started speculating about the person with whom Kardashian should date. Hollywood TV personality Kim Kardashian has fans all over the world.

Let us tell you that the relationship of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian lasted for about 10 years. According to an insider, the two started dating in the year 2012. By the end of this year, she had got to know about having her first child. The two got married in 2014 and they have been called the most influential couple in the world.

However, this beautiful story of both did not work much and after about 7 years of marriage, Kim applied for divorce in 2021. Amidst all the rumours, both of them quietly ended their relationship and did not say anything on the rumours. It’s been only a few months since Kim applied for divorce but fans have started looking for a new partner for their favorite star. In a poll conducted by a website, people have been asked who should Kim date.

Who should Kim date now? The celebs listed in this poll include Drake, athlete Black Griffin, James Harden, actor Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Rapper Drake got the most votes in the results of this poll. People believe that the rapper is the perfect pair for reality star Kim. However, in this poll, Leonardo came second with 16.81 percent of the vote, Harden came third with 16.3 percent, Brad Pitt with 14.75 percent of the vote and Griffin came fifth. He was voted by 14.07 percent of people as Kim’s dating partner.

It is believed that both can prove to be good couples as both have been in the industry for a long time and are counted among the biggest stars. There is not much difference in age between the two. Kim is 40 years old and Drake is 34 years old now. Both of them have been married once. Kim has 4 children from her first marriage, while Drake has a son from her first marriage.

There are reports about Drake that he has dated Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. So if Drake and Kim date, it will be very strange. Although this too is a speculation. Time will tell which partner Kim chooses for her future life.