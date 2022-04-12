WHO tracking new omicron sub-variants amid US BA.2 surge



The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it is tracking two new Omicron sub variants.

The agency added BA.4 and BA.5 descendants to its tracking list.

According to Reuters, the WHO said it had started tracking sub-variants due to “additional mutations that need further study”.

Only a dozen cases have been reported in the GISAID database.

The UK Health Security Agency said last week that work was under way to “precisely define” the forms.

In an April 8 update, the agency wrote that BA.4 was found in South Africa, Denmark, Botswana, England and Scotland.

All BA.5 cases were in South Africa, but the Ministry of Health of Botswana Spoken It said it had identified four cases of both BA.4 and BA.5 in people between the ages of 30 and 50 who had been fully vaccinated and were experiencing mild symptoms.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the highly contagious BA.2 form now makes up 72.2% of US cases, surpassing BA.1.1 which is 25.3%.

Although hospital admissions, cases, and deaths have dropped significantly in the United States since the onset of the early onset of winter, cases have begun to rise again as the need for masks has increased.

The Biden administration has leaned to Congress for approval of additional epidemic relief funds, saying the money for the fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots has run out.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s new coronavirus response coordinator, told CBS Morning on Monday that once the coronavirus situation in the United States became “bad enough,” U.S. health officials could return to see things like masks.

“As we look to summer and autumn, we all want to make sure that there are plenty of vaccines available to humans, that our treatments are available to the American people,” he said. “Nothing will be possible without extra funding from Congress. And, that is why I am so confident that Congress will go ahead and do its part. But, they really need to do it.”