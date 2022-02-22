WHO unveils new guide to help protect health workers who are burned out



The World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) have released new guidelines for developing and implementing strong occupational health and safety programs for health workers.

In a press release, the WHO said that agencies have recommended programs at national, sub-national and health facility levels – all programs covering infectious, ergonomic, physical, chemical and psychosocial occupational risks.

The guideline details the role that governments, employers, workers and occupational health services should play in protecting the health, safety and well-being of their health workers.

It emphasizes continuous investment, training, monitoring and collaboration.

The WHO also noted that countries that have developed and implemented such programs have seen a decline in work-related injuries, sickness-related absences and improvements in the work environment.

Also, job productivity has increased and retention of health workers has increased.

As the COVID-19 epidemic continues for a third year, burn health workers have quit their jobs.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, hospitals across the United States have struggled to meet critical care needs.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced in January that Biden administration Will provide 103 million to respond to critical stuffing demand and burnout.

There will be funding Distributed among 45 grantees Was protected through three programs, and through the administration’s American Rescue Plan.

According to the WHO, more than one in three health facilities lacks hygiene centers, and less than six countries have a national policy for a healthy and safe working environment in the health sector.

“This systematic lack of safety measures for the health, safety and well-being of health workers in COVID-19 has revealed the cost. In the first 18 months of the epidemic, approximately 115,500 health workers have died from COVID-19,” said Dr. James Campbell, WHO Director of Health. “Absence of illness and fatigue have exacerbated the pre-existing shortage of health workers and reduced the health system’s ability to respond to increased demand for care and prevention in times of crisis.”

He added that the guide provides recommendations on how to learn from this experience and how to better protect health workers.

“Effective measures should be put in place to ensure continued co-operation between employers, managers and health workers to ensure health and safety in the workplace,” said Alet van Liure, director of the ILO’s Sectoral Policy Division. “Health workers, like all other workers, should enjoy the right to a decent job, safe and healthy work environment and health care, the absence of illness and social protection for occupational diseases and injuries.”