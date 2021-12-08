Who Was Daunte Wright? – The New York Times
Donte Wright is remembered by friends as enthusiastic and polite, who loves to play basketball and was the father who supported his son, Donte Jr., who was one year old when Mr. Wright, 20, was murdered by a police officer. Stop the traffic.
“He always said he could not wait to be proud of his son,” he said. Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said at his funeral in April. “Junior was the joy of his life, and he lived for it every day, and now he can’t see it.”
Mr Wright died during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb when an officer named Kimberly Potter fired a single shot from her handgun, apparently mistaken for her taser.
One month after his death, the lawsuit against Mr. Wright’s family in May 2019 raised questions about whether Mr. Wright was involved in a violent dispute.
The woman who filed the suit claimed that Mr. Mr Wright was shot in the head by his son – a former friend – in Minneapolis, leaving him critically disabled, possibly the man who “beat” Mr Wright earlier that month. There is no direct evidence that Mr Wright was involved in the shooting, which remains unresolved. Katie Wright has hurt the claims, and told the Star Tribune: “It’s too bad to run with such allegations, whether it’s true or not.”
During the jury selection in Ms Potter’s murder case, in which 14 jurors – including two alternate judges – were selected, many said they had seen news that Mr Wright may have been involved in the shooting.
The judge overseeing Ms Potter’s case has ruled that Mr Wright’s behavior before the murder – including the alleged shooting of the man and any previous arrests – could only be prosecuted if Ms Potter was shown to have knowledge. At traffic stop.
Many who know Mr Wright have admitted that they made mistakes but were trying to improve their lives for their son.
Mr Wright “likes to make people laugh,” said a friend of the Imaze driver. As a freshman in high school, Mr. Wright was chosen as the clown in the classroom. Mr Driver said: “There has never been a single boring moment.
While praising at the funeral, Rev. Al Sharpton said Minneapolis had not seen such a large funeral since the death of musician Prince, who was born and raised in Minneapolis in 2016.
“You thought he was just a boy with an air freshener,” Mr Sharpton said at Mr Wright’s funeral. Mr Sharpton added: “He was a prince, and the whole of Minneapolis stands today to honor the Prince of the Brooklyn Center.”
