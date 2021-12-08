Who Was Daunte Wright? – The New York Times

Donte Wright is remembered by friends as enthusiastic and polite, who loves to play basketball and was the father who supported his son, Donte Jr., who was one year old when Mr. Wright, 20, was murdered by a police officer. Stop the traffic.

“He always said he could not wait to be proud of his son,” he said. Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said at his funeral in April. “Junior was the joy of his life, and he lived for it every day, and now he can’t see it.”

Mr Wright died during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb when an officer named Kimberly Potter fired a single shot from her handgun, apparently mistaken for her taser.

One month after his death, the lawsuit against Mr. Wright’s family in May 2019 raised questions about whether Mr. Wright was involved in a violent dispute.