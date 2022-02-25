Entertainment

Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi on which Alia Bhatts film is based read True story

Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi on which Alia Bhatts film is based read True story
The film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ released today and stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Let us tell you today, who is Gangubai on whom this film has been made.

Alia Bhatt is making a lot of headlines these days for her film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She played the lead role of Gangubai in this film. The film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has released today. Alia’s film is based on a chapter from author Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

In Zaidi’s book, Gangubai’s life is depicted in detail in a chapter titled ‘The Matriarch of Kamathipura’. According to the author, Gangubai’s real name was Ganga Harjivandas and she was from Gujarat. Ganga was born in the royal family of Gujarat. Being born in a good home, he got a lot of love from the family. His family was very strict, but he encouraged Ganga to study, which few people did in the 1940s, but Ganga wanted to work in films when she grew up. At the same time, at the age of 16, he fell in love with Ramnik Lal, who used to be his father’s accountant. On the other hand his family was against this love.

Ramnik Lal had told Ganga that he had lived in Mumbai, due to which Ganga’s attraction towards him started increasing. At the same time, Ramnik often made promises to fulfill her dreams by taking Ganga to Mumbai, due to which she became blind in his love. After this, Ganga ran away with some money and jewelry from the house and married Ramnik in the temple. Both had come to Mumbai after running away from home. On the other hand, Ganga felt that she would now fulfill her dream of becoming an actress by living in Mumbai with her lover. But Ramnik Lal betrayed him. Ramnik sold Ganga to a prostitute for just Rs 500. Ganga was now badly stuck here. She could not even go back to her home. Similarly, his family was insulted a lot because of running away from home. On the other hand, if she went back home, everyone would have come to know that she had returned from the brothel. After this, Ganga compromised with the situation and she became Gangubai from Ganga.

According to Zaidi’s book, Don Karim Lala used to rule in Mumbai at that time. On the other hand, Shaukat Khan, the goon of the same don, had raped Gangu by scratching, he used to harass Gangu a lot. Gangu went to Karim Lala after complaining about the same thing. Hearing his story from Gangu, Karim Lala helped him and said that next time when Shaukat comes, tell me, you will definitely get justice. For the first time after leaving the house, someone had spoken of helping Gangu. So Gangu made Karim his brother and tied a rakhi to him. After this, when Shaukat Khan came to Gangubai’s room, Karim thrashed her a lot and asked to make Gangubai a spoken sister in front of everyone. Gangubai’s name started running after this one incident. After which no one could come to that brothel without Gangubai’s wish, be it a big gangster or a don.

Let me tell you, Gangubai used to work only for the well being and welfare of sex workers in the brothel. During that time any sex worker who wanted to leave the brothel, Gangubai used to help her. With this, no one was forced to live in that brothel. Not only this, he had also adopted many orphan children and taught them a lot.

Hussain Zaidi has also told in his book that not much is known about Gangubai’s later years. At the same time, she was known to have a love for gold jewelry and used to travel in a Bentley car. His son named Babbi, adopted by Gangubai, had spoken to Zaidi and told her that he was also fond of alcohol and gambling. Further Zaidi mentions that Gangubai’s last days are not known but she died of old age between 1975-1978.

