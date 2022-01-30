Who Was Hit Hardest By Saturday’s Nor’easter? – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow fell across the Tri-State Area for hours Saturday as a nor’easter moved through the region.
There were blizzard conditions reported in multiple areas, but who ended up with the most accumulation?
Nor’easter Buries New York City Under Blanket Of Snow; Essential Workers Brave Their Way Out
Preliminary snowfall totals as of 9 p.m. show the biggest numbers on Long Island and in parts of New Jersey.
Islip, N.Y. — 22.4 inches
Bayville, N.J. — 21.0 inches
Orient, N.Y. — 18.0 inches
Avon-By-The-Sea, N.J. — 17.0 inches
Plainedge, N.Y. — 16.0 inches
‘The Shore Is Getting Clobbered:’ Blizzard Conditions Confirmed As Winds Whip Snow On Jersey Shore
Much of Long Island saw 10-18 inches.
Deer Park, N.Y. — 18.5 inches
Commack, N.Y. — 16.2 inches
Smithtown, N.Y. — 14.8 inches
Massapequa, N.Y. — 13.0 inches
Jericho, N.Y. — 12.0 inches
Long Island Slammed With Snow, Winds Create Whiteout Conditions As Nor’easter Moves Through
Some parts of New York City even saw 8-11 inches, with 11.3 inches in Jackson Heights and about 8 inches in Central Park.
#Hit #Hardest #Saturdays #Noreaster #CBS #York
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.