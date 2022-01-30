Who Was Hit Hardest By Saturday’s Nor’easter? – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Snow fell across the Tri-State Area for hours Saturday as a nor’easter moved through the region.

There were blizzard conditions reported in multiple areas, but who ended up with the most accumulation?

Preliminary snowfall totals as of 9 p.m. show the biggest numbers on Long Island and in parts of New Jersey.

Islip, N.Y. — 22.4 inches

Bayville, N.J. — 21.0 inches

Orient, N.Y. — 18.0 inches

Avon-By-The-Sea, N.J. — 17.0 inches

Plainedge, N.Y. — 16.0 inches

Much of Long Island saw 10-18 inches.

Deer Park, N.Y. — 18.5 inches

Commack, N.Y. — 16.2 inches

Smithtown, N.Y. — 14.8 inches

Massapequa, N.Y. — 13.0 inches

Jericho, N.Y. — 12.0 inches

Some parts of New York City even saw 8-11 inches, with 11.3 inches in Jackson Heights and about 8 inches in Central Park.