Who was Murlikant Petkar: Sometimes giving 30 sleeping pills in life but became an example of willpower

The story is from 1967. Muralikant Petkar was bored with life. He had considered suicide. INHS Ashwini was sitting on the bed of Naval Hospital. He was thinking of ending his life.Just then a cleaner came running up to him. He asked Petkar for Rs 10 to play ‘Matka’. Matka is a way of gambling in which people want to make big money by investing less money.

Petkar was ready to take 30 sleeping pills with alcohol. He paid the employee Rs 100 instead of Rs 10. When the janitor asked him to gamble on the same number, Petkar gave him another 100 note. And asked the employee to place a bet on a number rather than the number he had dreamed of.

The next morning was strange for Petkar. He had to vomit a lot to get alcohol and Nei pills out of his body. Not only that, but for the first time since the day he was shot in 1965, Petkar felt the urge to urinate. When Petkar found out that he had won Rs 40,000 in a pot, he put Petkar’s bladder to work.

Had fate not written the story, India would not have won its first individual gold medal in the Paralympics. It was the 1972 Paralympics. “Fate is both cruel and kind to me,” Petkar told our colleague Times of India via video call. Petkar is now 73 years old and lives in Pune. He spoke to us from his living room. Room which is a museum filled with trophies and medals.

Petkar is watching the Tokyo Paralympics with great care. The Padma Shri award winners are telling their stories on international TV channels. Petkar was the star boxer of the army. When he went to Kashmir in 1965, he was called the Little Tiger.

Many thought that many people waiting for evening tea after a long siren sounded at the time of the Pakistan Air Force attack may have been killed.

Petkar was beaten by Nadgi and Mandya. Some bullets hit his right cheek and palate. He fell. And then the army jeep went off his feet. Petkar’s son Arjun says, ‘He still has a bullet in his spine.’

Arjun works in an arms factory and makes pills for survival. Petkar’s father was a freedom fighter. He had a total of six siblings. The Sangli district of Maharashtra from which he came was very famous for wrestling. Petkar recalls that he used to mix cold in the local arena in his village Islampur.

Petkar used to learn wrestling tricks from local wrestler Ganpat Khedkar. And he kept himself moist by drinking cold water. Petkar describes how at the age of 12 he went to fight with the son of the headmaster of a neighboring village for a reward of five rupees.

He recalls, “Usually the prizes are bathes and coconuts. But the match was so big that the villagers threw a lot of coins at the cloth. The knife came out after Petkar won wrestling because the people of Kanderi felt it was a deliberate insult to their village. Khedkar felt the atmosphere. He put the money in Petkar’s pocket and sent it to Pune in a truck. A week later he was on a train with his uncle who was taking him to Bangalore. There he was recruited into the local army.

Petkar worked hard at the Army Institute and soon excelled in hockey. Petkar said, “I was not selected in the Karnataka team as I am a Marathi boy.” He then quit hockey and started playing boxing.

