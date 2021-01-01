Who will become a crorepati 13 40 thousand rupees Question: KBC 13 Do you know the answer to this 40 thousand rupees question?

Competitive country brother Pandey appeared at the beginning of the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The 39-year-old Desh brothers work for the Indian Railways in Kota, Rajasthan. He won a prize money of Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand in the show. After that, Gwalior’s faith came to the real hot seat which could only win Rs 10,000 as she could not answer the 7th question correctly.

Shraddha won the Fastest Finger First Triple Rest round and reached the hot seat. The 43-year-old entrepreneur Shraddha used the first Lifeline audience poll on the third question which was related to comedian Sunil Grover and won Rs 3,000 for it.



Showed a video of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Shraddha then used the second lifeline Flip the Question and won Rs 5,000. One by one, he crossed the 10,000 mark. However, she failed to answer the 7th question of 40 thousand. For this question, he was shown a video of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and asked the name of his organization.



These were the given options

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked, ‘Which of these organizations was founded in 1981?’ It offered options like Isha Foundation, ISKCON, Art of Living. The contestant Shraddha could not give a correct answer to this. He asked Big B to lock up the Isha Foundation and it came straight at 10,000.

“Don’t be discouraged,” said Amitabh

However, Amitabh told Shraddha not to despair. She said she is setting an example for other women. We will tell you, ‘KBC 13’ has started from 23rd August in which the first contestant was Gyan Raj from Jharkhand, Ranchi.

