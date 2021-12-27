Who will give 65 kmpl mileage with strong styling in a low budget, know here

Between Suzuki Access 125 vs Hero Maestro Edge 125, who is the best option from the 125 cc segment for style and long mileage, read full details.

The scooter segment in the two wheeler sector today has a very long range, ranging from low budget mileage scooters to scooters with premium designs and features.

If you are looking for a scooter that is great in mileage and style with a strong engine, then know here the complete details of two popular scooters of the country.

In this comparison, today we have Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Maestro Edge 125 Scooters, in which you will know the complete details of both of them specifications, mileage and price.

Suzuki Access 125: Suzuki Access 125 is a premium and best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched in the market with six variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, it has a single cylinder 124 cc engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 8.7 PS and peak torque of 10 Nm and the transmission of this engine is given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 57.22 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Suzuki Access 125 is Rs 74,400 which goes up to Rs 83,600 on its top variant.

Hero Maestro Edge 125: Hero Maestro Edge 125 is a powerful and stylish scooter of its company, which the company has launched in the market with six variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, the company has given a 124.6 cc single cylinder engine which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates 9.1 PS of power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque, with which the transmission of this scooter is given automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Maestro Edge 125 scooter gives a mileage of 65 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI, the starting price of Hero Maestro Edge 125 is Rs 73,200 which is Rs 81,900 when going to its top variant. She goes.