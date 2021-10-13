Who will give mileage of 68 kmpl with more style for less price, know here

Want to buy a 125cc segment scooter which gives style as well as plenty of mileage. Then you can know here who is better in Suzuki Access 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125.

The two-wheeler sector of the country has a wide range of scooters ranging from mileage scooters to racing and sporty looking scooters. In which their price starts from 65 thousand rupees and goes up to 1.5 lakh rupees.

If you want to buy a strong engine and high mileage scooter for yourself in a low budget, then today we are going to tell you. Full details of the two scooters which are the best selling scooters of their company which are liked for their mileage and style.

In this comparison we have Suzuki Access 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125 scooters. In which you will be able to know the complete details from the price of these two to the features.

Suzuki Access 125: Suzuki Access 125 is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched in five variants.

In this scooter, the company has given 124 cc single cylinder engine which is based on air-cooled technology. This engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, its front wheel has dicks and rear wheel has a drum brake. Both the tires of the scooter are given tubeless.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 73,400, which goes up to Rs 82,600 on going to the top model.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

Yamaha Fascino 125: Yamaha Fascino is a popular scooter of its company, which the company has recently launched with hybrid and hi-tech features. The company has launched its six variants in the market.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

In this scooter, the company has given 125 cc single cylinder engine which generates power of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, Yamaha claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 68.75 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 72,030 which goes up to Rs 75,530 in the top model.