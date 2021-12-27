Who will give more return on FD in the post office and SBI where will the account be opened right

FD is offered by both the bank and the post office. Here you will be given information that during the new year, it can be right to invest in SBI and post office FD.

When one makes an investment plan, first of all he thinks about the risks and benefits of investing. Due to which either he goes towards the schemes of the bank or invests in the schemes of the post office. On the other hand, Six Deposit also gives a good return on investment and is a risk free scheme.

It is most preferred by elderly people. In this, the benefit of section 80C tax exemption of Income Tax Act is also given on investment. FD is offered by both the bank and the post office. Here you will be given information that during the new year, it can be right to invest in SBI and post office FD.

FD account of ABI

SBI offers Fixed Deposit Scheme, which gives various types of allowances to the investors. Fixed deposits can be made in this with a minimum deposit amount ranging from 7 days to 10 years. In this account can be opened with Rs.1,000. There is no maximum investment limit, you can invest as much as you want. You can use SBI net banking or mobile banking service to open an account.

How much return is available in SBI

The bank pays the applicable interest rates on quarterly basis or on maturity. Fixed deposits pay interest in monthly, half-yearly or yearly periods depending on the convenience of the depositor, in case the fixed deposit is opened for a maturity period of twelve months or more. Any Indian citizen can invest in this scheme. Loan facility is also given under this scheme. Recurring deposit interest rates will be same as that of fixed deposits applicable for general public and senior citizens. SBI Bank is giving an interest of 2.9 to 6.2 percent on investment from 7 days to 10 years.

post office FD

Talking about post office FD, it is easy to open an account in it. In this, anyone can open an account by visiting his nearest post office. The minimum amount required for this deposit scheme is Rs 1000. There is no limit on the maximum investment. Under this scheme, tax benefits are given under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. In this scheme, any person who is above 10 years of age can open an account.

how much will return

Post Office Fixed Deposit Account can be opened for maturities of 1 year, 2 years, 3 years and 5 years, and currently the Department of Posts is offering an interest rate of 5.5% on 1 to 3 years and maturing in 5 years Pays an interest of 6.7 percent on deposits made. These interest rates are payable on an annual basis, however, they are determined on a quarterly basis.