Who will lead Delhi’s capitals: Shreyas Iyer arrives in Dubai for training; Shreyas Iyer v R Shabha Pant; Who will lead Delhi’s capital in the second phase of IPL 2021; Will Shabha Pant lose the captaincy of Delhi Capitals? Fit Shreyas Iyer arrives in Dubai

India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer arrived in Dubai on Saturday for training for the second phase of the Indian Premier League, which starts on September 1. He will also start training soon, while several other Delhi Capitals players will leave for Dubai on Saturday, August 20. In such a situation, the question arises as to whether Shreyas Iyer will get his old role when Shabh Pant returns to the team.

Under Iyer’s leadership, Delhi Capitals reached the final of the league in the 2020 season. He is returning to the game after completing five months of rehabilitation from injury. He underwent shoulder surgery on April 8 this year after sustaining an injury on the field during an ODI in Pune in March. A senior official associated with Delhi Capitals told PTI – Yes, Shreyas has already reached Dubai and will start training after completing the isolation protocol.



Along with Iyer is his childhood coach Praveen Amre who will help him practice. He is also the batting coach of Delhi Capitals. “Praveen has also helped Shreyas and he will help him till the team and net bowler is available,” the source said. As per BCCI rules, no outside bowler can take part in the practice, so Praveen is expected to help Shreyas in the throwdown.

Under Iyer’s leadership, the team reached the IPL final last season, but in his absence, Shabha Pant led the team to IPL 2021 matches in India. Under Pant’s leadership, the team has won 6 of 8 matches and is at the top of the table.

