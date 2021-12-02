Who will mobilize crowd for BJP, DM or roadways buses? Former IAS taunted by sharing video of Akhilesh Yadav’s public meeting

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav reached Vijay Rath Yatra Lake Bundelkhand. Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh shared a video clip of Akhilesh Yadav’s public meeting from his Twitter account. At the same time, he also targeted the BJP. Actually, everyone is surprised to see the crowd gathered in Akhilesh Yadav’s public meeting. In such a situation, the former IAS took a jibe at the BJP and said- ‘Who will mobilize the crowd for the BJP? DM or roadways buses?’

Surya Pratap Singh further said- ‘Today will be a busy day for the officers of the Information Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh. The editor of every newspaper, every channel will have to make a personal phone call. Please don’t play this video, don’t print pictures. Listen to our Jinnah Jinnah rap, spread some hatred. In another tweet, he said- ‘From East to West and North to South, there is a strong storm of change in Uttar Pradesh.’

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh also made a tweet and said- ‘The fury of defeat is clearly visible. Various tricks are being tried to hide the corruption of the going government, yet the narrative is not being set. Today Keshav ji has been affected by the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra from Banda. So at the same time, comedian Rajiv Nigam also made a tweet in which he said- ‘Modi and Yogi sleep like this for four hours, Akhilesh is making them sleepless for four hours by holding such a rally.’

Let us tell you, from the Government Inter College Ground in Banda, former Chief Minister and SP National President Akhilesh Yadav started the Vijay Yatra. In the rally here, he questioned the public whether Yogi government is needed or a qualified government. During this, he said that those who cannot run a laptop, they cannot even give it. Not only this, during this time he said that crimes have increased further under the rule of Yogi government. Akhilesh Yadav further said in his address- ‘Yogi government has not done anything in Bundelkhand in four and a half years, 32 lakh people here are poor.’

