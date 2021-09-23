Who will vote on booster-shot policy for CDC?

A committee of scientific advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will vote on Thursday to decide who should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The panel has several thorny questions to debate before arriving at a decision that will shape the federal government’s guidance.

But who exactly are the experts on the agency’s advisory committee on vaccination practices?

According to the agency, the committee includes 15 voting members who are responsible for making recommendations on all types of vaccines. Their recommendations are not binding, but in practice have great potential to influence who receives booster shots. The members are selected by the Secretary of Health and Human Services after a lengthy nomination process.

Fourteen members are medical practitioners and scientists specializing in areas such as vaccinology, immunology, pediatrics and public health. Fifteenth is a consumer representative providing perspectives on the social and community aspects of vaccination.

Doctor. Grace M. Lee is the chairman of the committee. She is associate chief medical officer at the Stanford Children’s Health System and professor of pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine.