Who will vote on booster-shot policy for CDC?
A committee of scientific advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will vote on Thursday to decide who should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The panel has several thorny questions to debate before arriving at a decision that will shape the federal government’s guidance.
But who exactly are the experts on the agency’s advisory committee on vaccination practices?
According to the agency, the committee includes 15 voting members who are responsible for making recommendations on all types of vaccines. Their recommendations are not binding, but in practice have great potential to influence who receives booster shots. The members are selected by the Secretary of Health and Human Services after a lengthy nomination process.
Fourteen members are medical practitioners and scientists specializing in areas such as vaccinology, immunology, pediatrics and public health. Fifteenth is a consumer representative providing perspectives on the social and community aspects of vaccination.
Doctor. Grace M. Lee is the chairman of the committee. She is associate chief medical officer at the Stanford Children’s Health System and professor of pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine.
Here are the other voting members:
Doctor. Kevin A Alt Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Kansas School of Medicine and an obstetrician-gynecologist.
lin flows, a registered nurse and public health specialist, is the Immunization Program Consultant for the Minnesota Department of Health.
Doctor. Beth P. Bell She is a clinical professor in the Department of Global Health at the University of Washington School of Public Health, where she leads efforts to improve work in the areas of pandemic preparedness and global health security.
Doctor. Oliver Brooks Watts is chief medical officer at Healthcare Corp in Los Angeles, and served as co-chair of the California working group overseeing the state’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation.
Doctor. Wilbur H. Chenow Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and director of the university’s Travel Medicine Practice.
Doctor. sybil sines Brown is an internal medicine and pediatrician and associate program director for the Combined Internal Medicine-Pediatrics residency program in Providence, RI.
Doctor. Matthew Daly Kaiser Permanente is a practicing pediatrician and a vaccine safety investigator at the Health Research Institute in Aurora, Colo., Colorado. He is also an associate professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
Doctor. Camille N. cotton is an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School.
Doctor. James Lohr is a practicing family physician in Rochester and Ithaca, NY
Doctor. sara s long Drexel is a professor of pediatrics at the University College of Medicine, and a practicing physician in Philadelphia specializing in infectious diseases in children.
Veronica V. McNally is chief executive officer of the Frannie Strong Foundation in East Lansing, Michigan, which promotes vaccination and education about vaccines. The foundation is named after his daughter, who died of whooping cough.
Doctor. Catherine A Poehling Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology and Prevention at Wake Forest School of Medicine.
Doctor. Pablo J. Sanchez He is a professor of pediatrics with specialization in neonatal and perinatal infections at Ohio State University – Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, OH.
Doctor. Helen Keep Talbot is an internist and infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University.
