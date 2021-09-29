WHO workers abused women on mission in Congo, investigation finds

Doctors and other staff members working for the World Health Organization to provide aid during the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo sexually abused or exploited women and girls there, a commission appointed by the agency’s head reported on Tuesday. Gave.

The agency’s director general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, apologized directly to the victims – dozens reported in number – and promised “wholesale reform of policies and procedures” to address exploitation and abuse at the organization. He said the agency was terminating the contracts of four people identified as perpetrators who were still employed with the agency and would refer rape allegations to authorities in the Congo and home countries of those accused of abuse.

The Ebola response from 2018 to 2020 was “a large and complex operation in a highly vulnerable area that required massive recruitment of local and international personnel,” Dr. Tedros said. “But none of this is an excuse for sexual abuse and abuse. We acknowledge that we should have taken stronger measures to screen our candidates and ensure more effective human resources processes.

The report said investigators from the commission were able to identify 83 people who are believed to have been involved in the abuse, including both Congolese citizens and foreigners. In 21 cases, investigators were able to conclusively establish that the people suspected of abuse were WHO employees.