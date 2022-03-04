WHO worries over COVID-19 spread in Russia, Ukraine



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week that the conflict in Ukraine could lead to an increase in COVID-19 infections.

Speaking at a news briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanam Ghebreissas said that Ukraine had seen an increase in the number of cases before the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s nuclear authority updates Japorizhiya power plant: now in Russian hands

The low rate of testing, he said, means there is a significant risk of the virus being undetected and – with low vaccination coverage – the risk of “a large number of people becoming seriously ill” increases.

“Population movements could further contribute to the COVID-19 infection, increasing potential pressure on the health system in neighboring countries,” Tedros noted.

“Whenever you disrupt society in this way, and literally move millions of people, infectious diseases will take advantage of it,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program.

“[People are] They are highly sensitive to the effects of self-infection, and are more likely to spread the disease, “he said.

Ryan said there was “no question” that COVID-19 would be used “in the coming weeks”.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said in a statement on Thursday that one million people had fled Ukraine in just seven days.

“I’ve worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen such a rapid exodus,” he said.

Tedros further tweeted that the WHO was providing health assistance to the refugees in Poland, Romania and Moldova.

There is WHO Release Launched $ 5.2M and one from its contingency fund for emergencies Appeal $ 45 million for ongoing assistance in Ukraine and $ 12.5 million for assistance to neighboring countries in caring for refugees.

Covid-infected patients are at risk for 20 types of heart and vascular disease: study

It is Guess That would require relief and protection for 12 million people inside Ukraine, while more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees may have similar needs in neighboring countries in the coming months.

COVID-19 infection is not the only major health concern, and images show that young children are being treated in the basement of a Kyiv hospital to survive the shots.

WHO calls for vital medical care to reach those in need safely and Tedros Note At least three large oxygen plants in Ukraine have been shut down.

In a statement, Tedros and Dr. Hans Henry P. Cluj, WHO’s regional director for Europe, writes that the supply of life-saving oxygen to Ukraine is “close to a very dangerous point.”

“Trucks are unable to deliver oxygen to hospitals from plants across the country, including the capital Kiev. Most hospitals could run out of their oxygen reserves within the next 24 hours,” doctors said in a statement on February 27. “Something is already gone. It has put thousands of lives at risk.”

Safe delivery of zeolite – an important, mainly imported chemical product needed to produce safe medical oxygen – is also needed.

“You need oxygen when you need it, you can’t be on the waiting list for oxygen,” Ryan said Wednesday.

The WHO says it is looking for solutions to import oxygen from regional networks. It is calling for donations through the WHO Foundation’s Appeals page.