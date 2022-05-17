Who’ll win the election? The clues are there if you can spot them
In Cameroon, the Higi folks study crabs, watching the place the claws dig inside a basket. Historic Greeks most popular to ponder rooster guts. Meantime, the Renaissance fad was aeromancy, a fortune-teller lobbing sand to see what future the mess spelt.
Fashionable Australians, in contrast, financial institution on Ipsos to inform the future, or Roy Morgan, or perhaps Newspoll, every survey forecasting the angle of a two party-preferred tilt. Not each Australian, nonetheless. Some clans can boast the equal of Aunt Agatha, whose arthritic knees personal magical powers, her aches betraying the federal leaning, relying which leg offers her extra strife.
My prophecies, on the different hand, derive from cryptomancy, an arcane customized that solely deepens in significance come election time. As you learn this, the poll bins are filling, the early tallies quickly to emerge. Exit polls attempt to sketch the tendencies. However let me spare you the suspense, supplied I understand how to learn the clues.
The Coalition, we all know, have emphasised stability all marketing campaign. Staying the course. Holding our nerve. Holding with the group, and so forth. Tellingly, the rhetoric was anticipated by the English compiler Acnestis, whose clue hinted: “Very dangerous time to lose foundations? Precisely! (8).” The reply is VERBATIM, the place every phrase in VERY BAD TIME loses their closing letter.
Meantime, Labor’s technique dwelt on small-c change, nothing radical, no devilish particulars. Once more, a setter named Anax foreshadowed the tactic: “Give nothing in push for glory (9).” Right here the augury nestles LEND (give) plus O (nothing) inside SPUR (push). Crack the code and SPLENDOUR awaits, hopes the Opposition.
It’s all there, if you know the place to look. Tramp, a Guardian setter, predicted the infinite photo-ops, the place hi-vis Scomo and daycare Albo lie inside an anagram: “Obsession with self-image on a shot (8).” On the floor, shot alludes to picture. In actuality, the phrase is duplicitous, the noun mutating right into a synonym for damaged. Therefore, you want to interrupt IMAGEONA to make EGOMANIA.
Concern-mongering has likewise been a theme all month, sensed by the Sunday Instances: “China do it – then we begin to commerce totally different (9).” This devious anagram adjoins a definition that’s equally delicate. “China do” suggests a sure marriage ceremony anniversary. Which one? Jumble ITTHENWE, and you’ll twig it’s the TWENTIETH.
Renewable vitality, one other thermally scorching potato, lurks in a Instances clue: “ technique of slicing again fossil gasoline trade (9).” A compact hybrid, like the Hyundai Ioniq, this clue asks you to reverse AXE (technique of slicing) earlier than MINING – the election’s hot-button trade – to disclose EXAMINING.
