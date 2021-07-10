Whos Scientist Soumya Swaminathan Warns The Covid 19 Not Slowing Down

According to Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, corona virus infection is increasing in most areas of the world.

New Delhi. The WHO says that the pace of cases of the global pandemic coronavirus has not slowed down yet. Still a large number of people are losing their lives due to corona infection. Millions of people are getting sick because of this.

According to Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), corona virus infection is increasing in most areas of the world. He has cited the Delta variant as the reason behind this and said that there is clear evidence that the pace of the epidemic has not slowed down yet.

lack of oxygen to a large extent

In an interview given in the media, WHO’s Soumya Swaminathan says that although serious cases are coming down in some countries due to vaccination. There is no chance of people being admitted to the hospital. At the same time, there is a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds in large parts of the world. It is facing high mortality rate here. According to Swaminathan, in the last 24 hours, around 5 lakh new cases have been reported worldwide and there have been about 9300 deaths. He says that this is not the epidemic that is slowing down now.

Death rate in Africa is 30 to 40 percent

Swaminathan said cases are increasing in five of the WHO’s six areas. The death rate in Africa has increased by 30 to 40 percent in two weeks. He said that the main reason for this is the rapidly spreading delta variant. The reason for this is the slow immunization globally, easing of safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

restrictions are being eased across the world

The unlock process is now starting in many countries of the world. The World Health Organization this week asked the governments of many countries to be careful about restarting things. Legal restrictions are going to be lifted in England from July 19. Also, measures like wearing masks will depend on people’s willingness. Efforts are being made to relax restrictions due to less cases in many places in America and Europe.