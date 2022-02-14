Entertainment

Whose government is being formed in UP? Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer without naming Yogi Adityanath

23 seconds ago
The second phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections took place on Monday. In many districts of western UP, people of Jat community are said to be angry with BJP, while farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is also fiercely opposing BJP. Rakesh Tikait, who has directly attacked the government, has said that this time BJP’s vote went with cocoa. Now these BJP people should find where Coco has gone?

‘Licenses of Gaushala are with the people of RSS and BJP’: During an interview, when Rakesh Tikait was asked a question about farmers and the government, he said that the license of the cowshed is with the people of RSS and BJP. The funds of the government go to them and the cattle go to the farmers’ fields. Whatever funds there is for animals, it goes into the pockets of their (RSS and BJP) leaders.

Who will form the government?: Rakesh Tikait was asked whose government is going to be formed in Uttar Pradesh? On this, Rakesh Tikait said that people are angry with the government and I do not know whose government is going to be formed but a dictatorial chief minister is not wanted. Rakesh Tikait said in another interview on the role of farmers in elections that he is aware of the role of farmers. They haven’t got the government for 13 months. They are looking for the government. Targeting the BJP government, Tikait said that it only stuck on Hindu-Muslim and Jinnah.

Let us tell you that Rakesh Tikait has been in the headlines continuously since the farmers movement and is speaking openly against the government. In western UP, Rakesh Tikait opposed the government and said that the public wants change, although he is not speaking openly in favor of any party leader.

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the first phase of voting was held in western UP only. After this, the second phase of polling took place on Monday. Before voting in western UP, Rakesh Tikait had said that the days of dividing, quarreling, doing issueless politics are gone in western UP. The farmers-rooms and the rural people have cast their votes on the issues negating hatred, will cast them even further. This is the product of the movement. Movement is also necessary for the strengthening of democracy and to check the unruly governments.

The post Whose government is being formed in UP? Rakesh Tikait’s answer without naming Yogi Adityanath appeared first on Jansatta.

