Whose heat was quenched in the first phase of voting? Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer on the question, also told the guess

Whose heat was quenched in the first phase of voting? Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer on the question, also told the guess
Whose heat was quenched in the first phase of voting? Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer on the question, also told the guess

Whose heat was quenched in the first phase of voting? Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer on the question, also told the guess

Whose heat was quenched in the first phase of voting? Rakesh Tikait gave such an answer on the question, also told the guess

Taking a dig at the government, Tikait also brought the issue of Hindu-Muslim in the middle. He said, “The stadiums which used to conduct trials for the first match (Hindu-Muslim riots) here are now demolished by the public. Voted peacefully.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has concluded on February 10. Voting started at 7 am and till 6 pm, 60.17% voter turnout has been recorded in 58 assembly seats. In which the highest voter turnout was 75.12 percent in Kairana. Now the second round of voting is to be held on February 14. The statements of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait are continuously coming out in the midst of the election campaign. Meanwhile, in a conversation with senior journalist Ajit Anjum, Tikait said that he made many speculations about the election.

Ajit Anjum questioned about the statement of CM Yogi showing heat in Muzaffarnagar and Kairana. He asked that if voting has been done in Kairana and Muzaffarnagar, then whose heat has subsided. To which Tikait said, “People do very silent voting. She does not tell anyone and the public has done this. If the vote count has increased in Kairana and Muzaffarnagar, it goes against the government.”

Taking a dig at the government, Tikait also brought the issue of Hindu-Muslim in the middle. He said, “The stadiums which used to conduct trials for the first match (Hindu-Muslim riots) here are now demolished by the public. Voted peacefully. The public has set an example that play this game anywhere else, it will not be played here. Tikait said that the rioters, who used to play the role of rioting, are no longer here. Now people listening to him are not here.”

Regarding the first phase of voting, when he was asked the question that 75 percent of the votes that have been voted, have gone to whom. On this question, Tickett said becoming ignorant, “Is there any alliance which is contesting elections here. People are telling him more.”

Let us tell you that Rakesh Tikait never shies away from presenting his side against BJP. Since the farmers’ movement, his voice remains loud for speaking against the government. They do not leave a single opportunity to surround the central government to the UP government. His statements are in the headlines in the midst of the UP assembly elections.


