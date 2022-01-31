Whose plan is best in Jio, Airtel and BSNL, know

Since the recharge plans of telecom companies have increased, this question becomes very important that which recharge plan you choose. If you are using a smartphone for social media then a plan with less data may be better for you. Here are some recharge plans that can be better for you. Along with this, it is also being told which plan is giving good among Jio, Airtel and BSNL.

Jio Rs 149 recharge: Data and benefits

Jio 1GB recharge plan starts at Rs 149. This pack comes with a validity of 20 days i.e. you get a total of 20GB data. However internet speed post FUP will be reduced to 64kbps. Apart from this, users also get benefits like unlimited voice calls to all networks, 100 free outgoing SMS per day and free subscription to Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud, Jio Security. On the other hand, if you are looking for long validity plans, then you can go with Jio recharge plans of Rs 179 and Rs 209, which have a validity of 24 days and 28 days respectively.

Airtel recharge of Rs 209: Data and benefits

Airtel’s 1GB per day recharge plan is available for Rs 209. In Airtel recharge of Rs 209, a total of 21GB data is available 1GB per day. The benefits of the plan also include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. After the 100 SMS is over, the user will be charged Re 1 for local and Rs 1.5 for STD per SMS. Apart from this, there is also an Airtel recharge of Rs 155, but it comes with just 1GB data for the entire validity period of 24 days.

Vi recharge of Rs 199: Data and benefits

For Vi users, the cheapest 1GB data per day plan is available for Rs 199. This pack comes with a validity of 18 days along with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. The Rs 199 Vi recharge plan also offers free data usage from 12 PM to 6 AM and a free subscription to Vi TV. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has other 1GB recharge plans of Rs 149, Rs 155, Rs 219, Rs 239 and Rs 269.

Rs 153 BSNL Recharge: Data and Benefits

BSNL 5GB free data offer Benefits of Rs 153 BSNL recharge plan include 1GB data per day, unlimited local/STD voice calls, 100 SMS/day and free PRBT service for caller tune. The validity of this pack is 28 days.

Which plan can be taken

This is India’s most affordable 1GB per day recharge plan from Airtel, Jio, Wi and BSNL. Of these, Jio Rs 149 is the most affordable. However, it is BSNL that offers the best value for money, with a total of 28GB data for just Rs 153.