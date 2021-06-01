Why a New Mexico House Race Is a Crucial Test of the G.O.P. Focus on Crime

ALBUQUERQUE — In principle, the particular election to fill Inside Secretary Deb Haaland’s seat in the House shouldn’t be aggressive. President Biden carried the Albuquerque-based district by 23 factors final 12 months, and there has not been a shut race for Congress right here since George W. Bush was president.

Democrats in Washington and New Mexico, nonetheless, should not taking any probabilities forward of the election Tuesday. They’ve flooded Melanie Stansbury, their nominee, with an infusion of late cash, dispatched Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to seem together with her in the state, and sought to energise volunteers on her behalf.

“This race is the highest precedence for us,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised almost a thousand nationwide progressive activists on a convention name Thursday night time, including: “Any victory is nice, however we would like a good, decisive victory.”

Ms. Pelosi’s eagerness to notch a resounding win displays the occasion’s nervousness over one of the most urgent challenges it faces: defusing Republican assaults over legislation and order.