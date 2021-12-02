Why a Pollster is Warning Democrats About the 2022 Midterm Elections



What creates the impression that Democrats are stable on cultural issues?

You probably haven’t done as much as you should have focused on the economy. I think some of those voters are talking to us about things that are not financial problems. Part of it is also a natural reaction: we are in an economy that they find difficult. When they see so much, it’s hard for them to think we’ve solved the problem.

At the same time, how do Democrats balance their commitment to key constituencies as voters face the economic challenges they face every day?

Currently the No. 1 problem for women is the economy and the No. 1 problem for black voters is the economy and the No. 1 problem for Latino voters is the economy. I’m not advocating for us by ignoring social issues, but when we think broadly about voters, we should talk about the economy and want to do something to help them financially.

So what can Democrats do in the medium term?

A big part of the problem was that people didn’t think they knew enough about McAuliffe and what he did. The governor, especially during Kovid, was on TV all the time, talking to people about Kovid. So everyone knows what they did. So outside of Covid, you need to tell your story about what you’re doing in the press and paid communications. And this applies to members of Congress, MLAs in the state, everyone below.

Will there be a silver lining for Democrats?

If next year the country is in a better position, we are likely to be rewarded for it. Voters are responding to real-world frustration; This is not a fabricated story.

I want to quote something from your memo that shocked me, one of them being the 9 1.9 trillion American rescue plan, which became law in March, probably doesn’t exist.

Voters don’t remember anything. They have less ability to pay attention. A bright spot, though: if you have an economy that voters are starting to feel, they can point back and remind them, “Hey, I did XYZ, and that’s what really happened.”