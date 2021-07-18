Why a Vote This Tuesday Could Force the Athletics Out of Oakland

“It’s just a different business climate,” Kaval said. “First, there are just a lot more sites because there is a lot more land that hasn’t been developed. So I think you would have that as a reference. Second, you have a lot of people who are very interested in baseball there because it would attract a lot of tourists and really improve the local economy and generate a lot of tax revenue and economic activity.

Kaval added, “Things like a public-private partnership that they did with the Raiders to help fund this, or even understanding the best locations for the field or a partnership with resorts and casinos, these are all things that they are very comfortable doing. . So they were quite aggressive.

Las Vegas would be the fourth home for the Athletics, who spent 13 years in Kansas City before landing in Oakland. Only one team – the Montreal Expos, which became the Washington Nationals in 2005 – has changed markets since 1972, but the MLB is eager to grow and the A’s have become a lingering hurdle.

The league hasn’t expanded since 1998, and Manfred has repeatedly said the sport can’t do so until the Oakland and Tampa Bay stadium issues are resolved. The Rays, who were added in 1998 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, are locked in their lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., Until 2027, pushing back decisions about their future for a few years. But moving the A’s – to a new stadium in Oakland or to a new city – would be a first step.