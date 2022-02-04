Why airline travel was so chaotic this holiday season



Sometimes, a bunch of things happen together that create chaos.

During the recent holiday season, travelers faced delays, cancellations and lots of frustration. A new report details how different components combine to wreak havoc on the airline industry.

According to a report in the Associated Press, thousands of passengers have suffered major delays since the day before Christmas. Although the holiday season is already one of the busiest times of the year and prone to problems, the epidemic continues to cause problems.

Infected workers in the Omicron variant were forced out of work for extended periods, leaving airlines short of staff at the worst. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that many airlines are already working with fewer staff members.

Although Omicron variants increase transmission, passengers go to the airport in large numbers.

To make matters worse, cold weather and heavy snowstorms hit the northwestern region, causing even more problems.

As a result, airlines were forced to delay or cancel thousands of flights that started the day before Christmas.

In response, the airlines have decided to reduce their schedules for January. With the month usually relieved of the holiday rush, airlines are hoping that reducing the schedule in advance will help travelers adjust their plans ahead of time as opposed to forcing thousands of people to shake at the last minute.

The report described the holiday season and the resulting cancellations as “extremely volatile” and experts hoped that travel could return to normal in the coming months.