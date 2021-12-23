Why am I not your favorite player when sachin tendulkar asks suresh Raina Yuvraj Singh was behind the trap

When Suresh Raina started his cricket career, Sachin Tendulkar gave him a mantra that he never forgot. He even got that mantra inked on his hand in the form of a tattoo. Raina, who was a smoky batsman of the Indian team, has himself disclosed this in his biography ‘Believe’ published from Penguin. Suresh Raina writes that when he used to go to the Bandra Kurla Complex for practice, Sachin was often present there and spent time with the players during the entire training session.

During one such practice session, he took Suresh Raina to the shore and said, “Trust yourself, you can do it”. These two things of Sachin, who is called the God of Cricket, changed Suresh Raina’s perspective.

Mantras used to be repeated every day: Raina writes that since that day every day during practice and exercise, Sachin used to repeat these things in front of him. During this time, I scored a hundred off 80 balls in the International ODI against England and India not only won the match, but also won the series 3-1. I was adjudged ‘Man of the Series’. Soon after, I got a message from Sachin. The same was written in this message as well, ‘Always trust yourself’.

Sachin gave the mantra, got it in the form of a tattoo: Raina writes that in those days a friend of mine was getting a tattoo done. He asked me too, but I was not particularly interested in tattoos etc. But I got my first tattoo done in 2014. I got ‘Believe’ tattooed on my right arm. Raina writes that at this time I have got two tattoos, the names of wife and children.

Was nervous on seeing Sachin: Suresh Raina writes in his biography that when he shared the dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar for the first time, he was nervous. According to Raina, I felt suddenly I was caught between Rahul (Rahul Dravid) and Paaji (Sachin Tendulkar). I was so nervous that after a while I sat in the corner with Dhoni and Venugopal Rao.

‘Why am I not your favorite player?’ Raina writes that during this time another incident happened. Yuvraj Singh trapped me. Actually, all the young players had to introduce themselves in front of the senior players. In this sequence, Yuvraj asked me who is my favorite cricketer? I took Rahul Dravid’s name without blinking an eye.

Yuvi was not going to leave me easily on this. He asked Rahul Dravid? Not Sachin Tendulkar? I shuddered and blushed. After a while Sachin paaji also started smiling. Later he teases me, ‘Yes Suresh, why am I not your favorite player?’