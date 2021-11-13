Why Anushka Sharma not returning for the shooting, Reveals! Why is Anushka Sharma not doing any film? Made such a big disclosure!

Theaters have been started since the lockdown opened and stars are continuously releasing their films. But there are some stars who are yet to return to the sets. One of them is actress Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma has recently told why she has not returned to the shooting sets. Significantly, Vamika, the first child of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, was born in January this year.

Anushka Sharma has spoken about her pregnancy and the pandemic. She was in an interview with Grazia. Let us tell you that Anushka Sharma said that she was recently formed and she thought that she should do some kind of work but she was so busy that she could not give her hundred percent on it.

Because good acting can happen only when they are mentally free. This is the reason why Anushka Sharma did not think of returning to work. Presently she is giving full time to Vamika but very soon she will return for her films.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She was seen opposite Shahrukh Khan in this film and Katrina Kaif was also a part of this film.

Although the film flopped badly, his work was highly praised. Anushka Sharma is currently at home and spending time with family.

