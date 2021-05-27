Why Apple and Google’s Virus Alert Apps Had Limited Success

Sarah Cavey, an actual property agent in Denver, was thrilled final fall when Colorado launched an app to warn individuals of potential coronavirus exposures.

Based mostly on software program from Apple and Google, the state’s smartphone app makes use of Bluetooth alerts to detect customers who come into shut contact. If a consumer later checks constructive, the particular person can anonymously notify different app customers whom the particular person could have crossed paths with in eating places, on trains or elsewhere.

Ms. Cavey instantly downloaded the app. However after testing constructive for the virus in February, she was unable to get the particular verification code she wanted from the state to warn others, she mentioned, even after calling Colorado’s well being division 3 times.

“They promote this app to make individuals really feel good,” Ms. Cavey mentioned, including that she had since deleted the app, referred to as CO Publicity Notifications, in frustration. “Nevertheless it’s not likely doing something.”