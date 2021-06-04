Why Apple TV’s Siri Remote is giving Disney Plus users some trouble



Apple’s new Siri Remote launched a gesture that makes it straightforward to wash via content material by turning the management pad right into a scroll wheel. However quite a lot of Apple TV users observed that the function doesn’t work correctly on some providers, like HBO Max, or in any respect on others, like Disney Plus.

A spokesperson for Disney Plus confirmed to GadgetClock that the function — the most effective on the redesigned Siri Remote — isn’t supported on its service. It’s not a service situation, although, however as a substitute associated to customized video gamers.

Some streaming apps obtainable on Apple TV use their very own gamers, whereas others use the tvOS media participant. The jogging gesture works with streaming apps that use Apple’s native media participant, but it surely is not but supported for third-party builders that use a customized media participant, and that features Disney’s streaming titan.

The function is supported on apps that use the tvOS media participant, which Disney Plus doesn’t

What meaning is that past simply Disney Plus, the scrubbing device might not work for any video app that makes use of its personal media participant. It’s not clear when precisely Apple will make the function obtainable to those app builders. However the Disney spokesperson instructed GadgetClock that Disney Plus does plan to develop the device for its personal service as soon as it does ultimately turn into obtainable.

The problem had been the subject of debate in a Reddit thread from person batsforbreakfast21, who famous experiencing points on Disney Plus however not different providers like Netflix and Apple TV Plus. Different users expressed having points with HBO Max and Peacock as effectively.

Neither Peacock nor HBO Max instantly returned requests for remark.

Ideally, the problem will likely be resolved rapidly. Till then, the older and sometimes unfairly maligned Siri Remote doesn’t appear so unhealthy, proper? Anybody?