Why Apple’s Siri is my favorite voice assistant for the smart home

I use a very simple metric to determine which artificially intelligent voice assistant is best for controlling my smart home: Which one do I swear by the least? Apple’s Siri, which turns 10 today, has won. It has a little to do with the fact that it rarely spews useless information at me when it doesn’t understand what I was asking (*cough* Google) and certainly because it never asks if I I want to buy something (you know who you are). But primarily, that’s because as a smart home controller, Siri is seriously fast.

Siri, you say? The same Siri whose slowness is famous in its original iPhone home? Yes, that’s it. Bring Siri into your home, power an Apple TV 4K or HomePod (maxi or mini) behind it as a HomeKit hub, and the snappiness with which the AI ​​does what you command will floor you.

A simple, “Hey Siri, good night” turns off all the smart lights in my house, locks the front and back doors, locks the garage door, stops playing any music, dimmed the colors, and set the thermostat to my sleeping temperature. About 6 seconds, give or take.

A quick “Hey Siri, lights on” directed at the Kitchen HomePod Mini just turns those lights on in under a second. As a bonus, it never accidentally lighted up the entire house at 5 a.m., as some other voice assistants have unexpectedly (I already mentioned swearing, right?).

A whisper “good morning” across my Apple Watch while holding down the Digital Crown, and my house slowly comes back to life; I need to be ready to play NPR quietly on the Kitchen Mini without waking my partner and before I make it out of the bedroom.

Hi Alexa. Hey Siri. Hey Google. hey can anyone hear me??

Siri may lack some of the outstanding qualities found in competing smart speakers. It’s not the smartest AI—one that goes to Google Assistant with its powerhouse backend. It’s not the most helpful—which goes with its frequent (and often unwelcome) offers of assistance to Alexa. But when all you want to do is turn on the lights and instead your AI launches into a monologue about who invented the light switch, you say to yourself, “I wish my smart home controller was a little sluggish.”

While the smart home dream is powered by artificial intelligence that uses context to anticipate your every need, we are far from that reality. Today, all you really need is the listening skills and understanding from your smart home voice control – we’re talking first grade here, not a master’s degree.

To be helpful, voice control in a smart home has to be easier and less obtrusive than pulling out the phone and opening an app, and more convenient than walking to flip a switch. It’s a challenge and one that Apple is closest to winning – at least in my house.

i wish siri was more specific

Yes, fart jokes are fun, and it’s great to have the knowledge of the world to get away with in just a few words – Siri isn’t good at any of those things. But Siri hears me 100 percent of the time, even when the nearest speaker is on the other side of the room, understands my smart home requests 95 percent, and limits its chatty banter to the absolute minimum — “on this” or ” Coming right up.” These are qualities I admire in a smart home controller.

However, I wish Siri was more specific. My normally out-of-standard smart home has a fair number of gadgets and gizmos that can’t talk to Siri. That means I sometimes find a member of my household helplessly in the middle of the room saying, “Hey, Alexa. Hey Siri. Hey Google. Hey, can someone hear me?”

Setting up my partially Siri-powered smart home wasn’t even a simple and inexpensive process. (The nature of my job means I’m contracted to run all four smart voice assistants at once – yes, I have Bixby here too). Searching for Siri-compatible devices usually means choosing the “highest-priced” filter in the search results and closing your eyes when you hit that buy button. Some of the more budget-friendly offerings released last year by Aqara and Meros have made it a little easier on the wallet, but there are still several categories missing or under-populated entirely – such as robotic vacuum cleaners, smart Smoke alarm, and home security system.

Searching for Siri-compatible devices usually means selecting the “highest-value” filter in the search results.

Matter’s upcoming promise could fix this interoperability conundrum, which, to be fair, isn’t Apple’s only problem. But in the meantime, I’ve found that Siri Shortcuts provides a useful way around some of these limitations. Tailwind, my favorite garage door controller, hasn’t had HomeKit support for a long time. It does now, but in the interim it offered a shortcut to program Siri at my own command to open and close the door. Same is the case with my ceiling fan. Bond bridge (an RF device that can communicate with a ceiling fan remote control, not a visual no time to die) Not my smarts, definitely can’t use Siri on your iPhone or Apple Watch to trigger shortcuts to control HomeKit-compatible fans.

The downside of shortcuts, however, is that they only work on an iPhone or Apple Watch, and smart home controls need to be easily accessible to everyone in the home, whether they’ve bought into the Apple ecosystem or not. Until the advent of the HomePod Mini, the price of outfitting a modestly-sized home with on-demand Siri access was prohibitive, and even the HomePod Mini’s $99 per room still stands.

In celebration of Siri’s tenth birthday, it looks like AI is inviting some friends to the party. A new Siri-enabled Accessories program allows non-Apple gadgets with speakers and microphones to relay requests to the HomePod. As of now, the Ecobee SmartThermostat is the only manufacturer that has committed to this. (Considering Amazon has sheerlocked them with their new smart thermostat, I wouldn’t blame the Ecobee if it ousted Alexa altogether.) More products for talking to Siri in the home and more With more products that can be controlled by a smart assistant, I’m hoping my swearing jar will be collecting traps by Christmas.