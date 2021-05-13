Why Are Colombians Protesting? – The New York Times

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Protests have rocked Colombia for 3 weeks, with hundreds of individuals pouring into the streets of its main cities — and dealing with a crackdown by authorities safety forces. Greater than 40 individuals, a lot of them protesters, are lifeless.

On Monday, Colombia’s president, Iván Duque, ordered the “most deployment” of the nation’s army and police forces to clear roads blocked by protesters, a transfer he mentioned would “enable all Colombians to regain mobility,” however that some feared would result in extra violence.

The fuse for the protests was a tax overhaul proposed by Mr. Duque, which many Colombians felt would have made getting by in an economic system squeezed by the pandemic even more durable.

However the outpouring shortly morphed right into a widespread expression of anger over poverty and inequality — which have risen because the virus has unfold — and over the violence with which the police have confronted the motion.