Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries?



Limited supplies remain a problem, but experts say other challenges include unexpected deliveries, poor health care systems and vaccine dilemmas.

Most countries in Africa have low vaccination rates. As of the end of February, 13 African countries had fully vaccinated less than 5% of their population, according to Fiona Atuheboi, an official with the World Health Organization’s regional office for Africa.

Other countries with extremely low vaccination rates include Yemen, Syria, Haiti and Papua New Guinea.

For most of last year, developing countries were plagued by a lack of supply. Wealthy countries were stockpiling doses and many countries did not have access to their own vaccines. COVAX – an initiative to distribute vaccines evenly around the world – failed to deliver shots.

Many rich countries planned to donate doses after vaccinating their own populations, but the advent of Delta and Omicron variants encouraged booster campaigns that further delayed those plans. Vaccine makers have largely refused to share their formulas or technologies, further limiting production.

There are other risks to vaccination.

Dina Borjekovsky, director of the Global Health Initiative at the University of Maryland, said “the main problem in low-vaccination countries is the poor infrastructure for shot distribution.” “

Donated vaccines are sometimes delivered near their expiration date, giving health officials very little time to distribute them, says Sinha Ha of Doctors Without Borders.

Some countries also lack materials such as syringes for injecting shots or ways to keep vaccines at the right temperature.

Vaccine hesitation due to misinformation and mistrust of the government has also contributed to low vaccine adoption in some countries, Atuhebwe said.