Health

Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries?

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries?
Written by admin
Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries?

Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries?

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries?

Limited supplies remain a problem, but experts say other challenges include unexpected deliveries, poor health care systems and vaccine dilemmas.

Hong Kong report records Covid-19 cases; Movement can be limited

Most countries in Africa have low vaccination rates. As of the end of February, 13 African countries had fully vaccinated less than 5% of their population, according to Fiona Atuheboi, an official with the World Health Organization’s regional office for Africa.

Other countries with extremely low vaccination rates include Yemen, Syria, Haiti and Papua New Guinea.

People are waiting for a vaccine on a mobile phone by a member of Western Cape Metro EMS (Emergency Medical Services) "Vaxi taxi" An ambulance converted to a mobile Covid-19 vaccination site in Blackheath, Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

People are waiting to be vaccinated in a mobile “Vaxi Taxi” by members of the Western Cape Metro EMS (Emergency Medical Services), an ambulance converted to a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site in Blackheath, Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday. December 14, 2021.
(AP Photo / Nardus Engelbrecht)

For most of last year, developing countries were plagued by a lack of supply. Wealthy countries were stockpiling doses and many countries did not have access to their own vaccines. COVAX – an initiative to distribute vaccines evenly around the world – failed to deliver shots.

Many rich countries planned to donate doses after vaccinating their own populations, but the advent of Delta and Omicron variants encouraged booster campaigns that further delayed those plans. Vaccine makers have largely refused to share their formulas or technologies, further limiting production.

The White House has announced the COVID-19 epidemic response plan

READ Also  Centre buys 11 mn doses of Covishield; Narendra Modi calls COVID-19 vaccines made in India 'most cost-effective'

There are other risks to vaccination.

Dina Borjekovsky, director of the Global Health Initiative at the University of Maryland, said “the main problem in low-vaccination countries is the poor infrastructure for shot distribution.” “

Donated vaccines are sometimes delivered near their expiration date, giving health officials very little time to distribute them, says Sinha Ha of Doctors Without Borders.

Some countries also lack materials such as syringes for injecting shots or ways to keep vaccines at the right temperature.

Vaccine hesitation due to misinformation and mistrust of the government has also contributed to low vaccine adoption in some countries, Atuhebwe said.

#COVID19 #vaccination #rates #countries

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  New studies suggest brain size not associated with autism spectrum disorder but white matter development may be

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment