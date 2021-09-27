Why are millions of female athletes speaking out on abortion rights?

Life as she knows it, the life she loves is a product of that decision, she told me. “It’s not unusual,” she said, adding that many athletes have similar stories.

In May, the Supreme Court announced that it would hear an appeal from a Mississippi lower court ruling that blocked a state law banning abortion after 15 weeks. In Roe’s decision, the Supreme Court legalized abortion until the embryo’s viability, approximately 25 weeks. Roe recognized that making the decision to continue a pregnancy, which affects a woman’s well-being and future, is a matter of personal choice.

Abortion rights activists believe that if Justices decide in favor of the Mississippi ban, Roe’s decision will be severely impacted. It’s not clear how many women in sports oppose abortion rights, but what is certain: The threat to Roe has provoked and mobilized female athletes who want to keep it safe. The 73-page brief, one of dozens of courtroom friends filed in the case, is meant as a show of support for the right to choose. Introduced last week by high-powered law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, the brief is another indication of the rapid growth of athlete empowerment. Excited to speak on issues beyond their game, they are networking like never before.

For example, Perham only learned about the brief two weeks ago from Casey Legler, an outspoken former Olympic swimmer who is now a writer and restaurateur in New York.

“It was like this wild root system that we didn’t even know existed,” Legler said. “It was the swimmers who got the soccer players calling their agent who called the basketball player whose girlfriend is on the diving team who remembers the kid playing hockey.”

“We all know what’s at stake,” she said.

On December 1, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the Mississippi case, with a decision likely in the summer.

No matter what happens—and with a conservative majority on the court, but with some swing justice, concerns on both sides about how it might rule—more than 500 female athletes have made themselves clear.