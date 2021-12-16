Why are political parties taking advantage of your popularity? Rakesh Tikait was asked after reaching the village, this was the answer of the farmer leader

During an interview with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the question was asked about the posters of political parties. In response, he said something like this.

After the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the three agricultural laws have been repealed and the farmers have also returned home. Last night, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had also reached his village Sisauli. Here he was given a grand welcome. Here welcome platforms were set up at different places to welcome him. This is the reason why he was too late to reach his home. Meanwhile, he spoke to ‘NDTV’ and gave his answer on many issues.

Rakesh Tikait was asked the question, ‘Many political parties would like to take advantage of your popularity in the elections. Just saw that a lot of posters are being put up on your posters too. He had said, ‘Why are our posters being put up. There is no benefit in putting up our posters. The next question he was asked was, ‘You are becoming very popular among farmers. That’s why your posters must have been put up only to take political advantage.

Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘We are not aware of this. If we get any information about this, then we will definitely deny them. We will never go to any political platform to seek votes or contest elections. This thing is being asked to us again and again, but our answer will always be the same. Our demands have been accepted, but still our movement is not over, it has just been postponed. Because movements never end. If needed again, we will meet on the streets only.

When Rakesh Tikait was asked about the movement while leaving the Ghazipur border, he said, ‘This movement has become a memory for us. We will miss all the birds and people who pass by here. The government has accepted the objective of our people. For now, we are leaving from here. We will pick up the hut in which I used to stay and take it back. Because so many of our memories are attached to it. The future strategy will be prepared by going to the village itself, but we will fight the battle of farmers in different states.